COP26: Joe Biden says methane reduction pledge will make ‘huge difference’

By concord.web
US President Joe Biden said a reduction in methane emissions, announced at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, will make a “huge difference” when it comes to combating climate change.

More than 80 countries have signed up to cut methane emissions by 30% by 2030.

Mr Biden added that the Environmental Protection Agency intends on limiting methane losses from oil and gas pipelines in the US.

The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.

