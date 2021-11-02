COP26: Joe Biden says methane reduction pledge will make ‘huge difference’

US President Joe Biden said a reduction in methane emissions, announced at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, will make a “huge difference” when it comes to combating climate change.

More than 80 countries have signed up to cut methane emissions by 30% by 2030.

Mr Biden added that the Environmental Protection Agency intends on limiting methane losses from oil and gas pipelines in the US.

