CONVINCE ME SOMEBODY THAT THE ANTICS OF ECSL ARE NOT DELIBERATE

By: Winstanley. R. Bankole. Johnson

If a week in politics is a long time, then five years in politics must be a very very long time. In April 2018, this SLPP government was “allowed” the mandate to govern Sierra Leone. “Allowed” I insist. But all along they thought five years in power was the same as forever in power. So instead of treating citizens with the respect and decency they deserve, they flouted laws willy-nilly, and figuratively “unrinated” on our scared Constitution many times over with impunity and in many ways that would suggest our Judiciary and Parliament were direct appendages of the Executive.

From April 2018 to date, exercising one’s fundamental and constitutional human rights have come with great challenges like never before particularly for opposition elements, and sometimes with such vengeance as once compelled the European Union and the heads of other foreign missions resident here to urge government to show restrains. Frequent arrests, followed by long and inexplicable detentions timelines for opposition stalwarts well beyond the legal limits have become a norm, and releases would only seem to be effected at the wish and pleasure of whoever had breached their civic rights and or authorized their detentions.

Fears

Now come June 2023 that five year mandate of the SLPP to govern this country would come to end, forcing them to face the electorate to account for their stewardships. The democratic processes leading up to those elections have commenced with the registration of voters countrywide. Those processes are to ensure that everyone aged 18 years and older that this government claims to have been serving faithfully and diligently should be given the opportunity to either re-elect them for another five year term, or boot them out. It is that crucial test that the government would seem to be sooooooo scared about that is causing fanatics embedded within Electoral Commission Sierra Leone (ECSL) palpable fears. And it is sending them overdrive to place all sorts of obstacles within areas perceived as “opposition strongholds”, as would discourage potential voters – especially the first time voters – and ultimately reduce their participation at the next polls. It was first time voters that helped sway the SLPP into office.

Obstacles

So since the start of the period allowed for registration of voters for the next multi-tier elections, and over eight days into those processes, graphic and factual evidences of some of those obstacles on the ground include-:

Deploying insufficient and poorly trained ECSL staff

Late opening of Centers

Faulty Registration Machines and stationery stock-outs that could slow down registration to reduce, and ultimately disenfranchise thousands of potential voters. From credible reports, most of the machines in opposition strongholds have been deliberately programmed to time-out frequently due to overheating

Lack of power supply backups in case of grid supply outages

Intimidation, harassment and even arrests of intending registrants on suspicion of having participated in the 10 th August riots, so as to scare others away who could also have been onlookers from within compounds on that day

August riots, so as to scare others away who could also have been onlookers from within compounds on that day Brazen infiltration and or deployment of Ruling Party operatives clad in their Party colours at opposition strongholds with the intention to disturb peace and good order even long before campaigns start

Uneven or inequitable scattering of Registration Machines within opposition strongholds as compared with the shorter distances machines are located in perceived government “strongholds” to enable their own peoples to commute easily between their homes and villages to Registration Centers

Aside from as listed above, ECSL staff have been further accused of being outrighly discourteous. At some centers, intending registrants were told to return later to be registered, or to leave their details with ECSL staffers be registered by them in absentia and to collect their Voter ID Cards later. This happened last Saturday both at the Christ Church School, and also at one of the registration centers at Hamilton in Constituency 110. The decision of the ECSL to stagger the process at 15-days intervals at locations within the same constituency is also being suspected as yet another ploy. For example even though schools are yet to reopen, no registration has been going on at the St. John’s School. We have been told to wait until the second phase of the exercise when schools would have reopened and the locations overcrowded. Imagine the chaos awaited.

Metastase

With typical Sierra Leonean naivety instead of challenging the ECSL for prompt remedial actions to correct those glaring electoral incongruities and anomalies, some are attributing them to “teething problems”. But from past experiences in this country, I beg to differ. Most of our political problems of today stemmed from incidences and occurrences we initially considered were minor, but which like cancerous cells, had in no time “metastase” into unmanageable dimensions. As far as I am concerned I need someone to convince me that the issues exposing the inadequacies of the ECSL were not deliberate manipulations to give the Bio administration a second term. I say so because if they (ECSL) could have gotten their acts together whether working independently or in tandem with Office of the Attorney General, Ministry of Finance, Statistics Sierra Leone and the Political Parties Registration Commission to have successfully:

Accessed over US$10Million to arrange procurement of Service Providers for over 8000 computers

Undertaken a Mid-Term Census and churned out provisional figures for same

Poised to proceed with constituencies boundaries delimitations including creation of two new Districts of Panguma and Bandajuma within the South-East of Sierra Leone

how else would anyone wish to excuse ECSL by telling me/us that those inadequacies within the North-West are “teething problems” and not deliberate manipulations? Did ECSL Commissioner Mr. Mohamed K Konneh need any reminder that if by his own admission some 8,000 were computers were utilized to arrive at a reported population in excess of seven million, five hundred thousand, then no fewer than half of that same number of computers (4,000) would be required for the purpose of registering potential voters, having due regard to the number of first time voters?

Partisanship

Tell me somebody that unevenly or disproportionately deploying just 2,000 registration machines throughout the whole country – and with the greater number of ECSL staff allocated to the South-East – was not a deliberate ploy to frustrate registration in the North-Western regions. According to a Tweet from Madam Femi Claudius-Cole, whereas ECSL were represented in Bo and Enema by 693 and 781 ECSL staff respectively, just 592 ECSL staff are deployed throughout the entire Western Urban Freetown which is by far bigger than both Bo and Kenema. Convince me someone at the ECSL that that too wasn’t deliberate!!

Regrettably in all of this melee, it was the Political Parties Registration Commission (PPRC) Chair Mr. Abdulla Massianday Bangura, NOT the ECSL staffers was the first responder. But his best endeavours were not good enough because as if to equalize with the woes of the North-West, Mr. Bangura complained of low registration numbers in Kenema, as well as about faulty machines in Bo. But he failed to tell us how many days or hours those faults recurred. And in conceding that those challenges were not unexpected, he exposed his partisanship by unguardedly stating that the concerns raised by North-Western MPs “were a misconception”.

Apologies Mr. PPRC Chair we were not complaining directly to you, and I would rather you focus instead on regulating errant governing party stalwarts from marauding registration centers within the North-West in their party colours so as not to breach the peace, than to wade into issues of directly impinging on the ESCL.

Frustrate

By the weekend the ECSL Chair was assuring us that the outcomes of both the registration processes and elections conduct would be credible, but as elections rigging starts with constituencies and boundaries delimitations and voter registration I am concerned that the assurances of the ECSL Chair were coming a bit too late in the day, especially on account of a social media clip attributable to SLPP hardliner Ambassador Allie Kabba urging ECSL staffers to extensively frustrate the registration processes as would dash any hopes of a run-off. According to him it is when we move into a run-of situation that people would begin entertain doubts of a rigged victory. Any opposition element caught on camera as guilty of such deleterious electoral gimmick would have been taken into custody long ago.

If we in the opposition are to be comfortable with the assurances of ECSL Chair the only music that would enthuse us at these precarious time should be his commitment to an extension of the registration period up to 30th November 2022. Everyone eligible and aged eighteen years and over should, and must be allowed to register to vote at the next elections. And by everyone I mean including even those allegedly whisked away from registration centers for questioning for suspected criminal prosecutions. After all if prisoners can be allowed to register, then why not suspects?

And for a government that claims to have delivered over and above expectations, honestly I don’t thinks that is asking for too much.