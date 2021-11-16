Convict to serve 4yrs imprisonment for stealing bricks

November 16, 2021

By Yusufu S. Bangura

Twenty-eight years old Yatha Kamara, was yesterday sentenced to 4 years imprisonment by Magistrate Mark Ngegba of the Pademba Road Court No.2 after he pleaded guilty to stealing 3,966 six concrete cement blocks valued Le59,490,000.

The convict and two accused persons, Clifford Coker and Austin Kuteh, made their first appearance before the court on three counts of larceny and receiving stolen goods contrary to Section 33(1) of the Larceny Act 1916.

Police prosecutor, ASP Hawa Bah alleges that the convict on Wednesday 3rd November, 2021, at No.30 Benjamin Lane, Freetown, stole 3,966 six inches concrete cement blocks valued Le59, 490,000, property of Abdul Kargbo.

It was also alleged that the 2nd and 3rd accused persons on the same date and place received the said amount of blocks from the convict.

After the charges were read to them by the court clerk, the 1st accused pleaded guilty, but the 2nd and 3rd persons didn’t take any plea.

However, Magistrate Ngegba asked the convict if he had anything to say before he sentence him, the convict pleaded with him to temper him justice with mercy because he did not waste the court time.

Testifying in respect of the matter, Abdul Kargbo who is the complainant said he knew the 2nd and 3rd accused persons through the convict on the day of the alleged incident.

He said on the date in question, he went to the site where he is constructing his house, but didn’t meet anybody, so he called on his Caretaker (Abubakarr) through phone.

He added that upon arrival he opened the store that was filled with cement blocks and he found out that there was nothing in the store.

The witness narrated that after he noticed there were no blocks, he asked Abubakarr for the blocks, but he told him to ask the convict who was not present at the site.

He added that on the same day he went in search of the convict and met him at Benjamin Lane.

He continued that when he saw the convict, he asked him about the blocks and he told him that he had sole them.

He told the court that, he later arrested the convict and took him to New England Ville police station.

Kargbo said at the station, the convict said he sole the blocks to the 2nd and 3rd accused persons and that the police officers went to the residence of the two people where the blocks were found at their premises.

He said at their premises the officers took pictures of the blocks and took one as exhibit.

He said later made statement to the police.

During cross examination by defense counsel, A.B Moisa, on behalf of the 2nd and 3rd accused persons, the witness said he is not the only person that has blocks in Freetown.

He later applied for bail on behalf of the accused persons, but Magistrate Ngegba only granted bail to the 2nd accused based on his condition and remanded the 3rd accused.

He grants bail to 2nd accused in the sum of 100 million Leones, plus two sureties who must be employed and one of the sureties must be above forty years.

He further ordered that the sureties must produce utility bills with valid identity card depicting his/her addresses in Freetown and the bail bond must be approved by the Deputy Acting Registrar.

The matter was adjourned to the 26th November 2021 for further hearing.