Convict to serve 10 years imprisonment for penetrating girl 6

By Yusufu S. Bangura

At the Sexual Offense Model Court, 19- year-old convict, Osman Mohamed Fofanah alias ‘Tolo’ was on Friday 3rd February 2023 sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by Justice Alhaji Momoh Jah Stevens for penetrating a 6-year-old girl.

The convict was before the court on one count of sexual penetration of a child contrary to Section 19 Act No 12 of 2012.

State prosecutor, Jenneh B. Kamara alleged that the convict on Saturday 5th March 2022, at Wellington, Brima Lane Junction in Freetown, sexually penetrated a six-year-old girl.

Before the accused was convicted and sentenced, the victim testified that she knew the accused and recalled on the said date.

The victim narrated that on the day of the incident she was playing with her friends when the accused called her and told her to go behind a container.

She further explained that upon their arrival, the accused laid her on the floor and insert his fingers into her virgina, adding that she felt pain and asked the accused to stop but he refused and her uncle’s, Mohamed and Baimba arrived at the scene and arrested the accused.

She said the accused was taken to the police station while she was taken to Rainbo Center for treatment before she later made statement to the police.

After her testimony, the accused who was not represented by any Lawyer said he did not have any questions for the victim and when he was asked by Justice Stevens why he commits such act, the accused did not respond.

According to the prosecutor, the accused made a confessional statement at the police station.

However, Justice Stevens said he didn’t waste time with such matters conceding the age of the victim who is 6 years old at the time of the incident.

“These are the kinds of people you should be afraid of because she is a little girl and you have caused massive distraction to her. If there were no one around, you should have done more than this to her, but her future was rescued. You did something to her which is wrong. You should have been the one protecting her, but you abuse her. I therefore convicted and sentenced you to 10 years imprisonment so when you come out from prison you will not commit such act again,” Justice Stevens ruled.