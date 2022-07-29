Convict sentenced to 15 years for sexual penetration

By Ibarhim Kabba Turay

35-year -old Alhaji Marvel was yesterday sentenced to fifteen years imprisonment by Justice Momoh Jah Stevens (JA) for sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl.

Marvel was before the court on one count of sexual penetration contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offence Act No 12 of 2012, as repealed and replaced by Section 4 of the Sexual (Amendment) Act of 2019 Act No.8 of 2019.

The State Lawyer, M.P Sesay, and J.B Kamara alleged that in July, the convict engaged in an act of sexual penetration with a child below the age of eighteen to wit thirteen-year-old.

After the defense closed their case, an option was given to the accused to select whether he wanted to rely on his statement he made to the police, take the witness stand and call witness or testify in the dock. But the accused informed the court that he relied on his statement he made to the police.

Meanwhile, Justice Momoh Jah Stevens immediately withdrew the file for judgement.

The judge recalled that the accused had pleaded not guilty to the offence as charged, adding that the prosecution brought three witnesses including the victim.

He said in the case of the prosecution, they also made an application for the matter to be tried by judge alone, which he granted accordingly.

Justice Stevens narrated that the accused took the victim into his corrugated structure (Panbody), where he sexually penetrated her, adding that the endorsed medical report stated that the virgina of the victim was ruptured.

He said the victim in her testimony in court narrated how the accused convinced her to follow him into his house, when her aunty sends her to buy food stuff for her.

“I submit that the prosecution has proven it case beyond all reasonable doubt against the accused person. I therefore hold the accused guilty as charged of sexual penetration. He is therefore sentenced to fifteen years imprisonment,” he ordered.