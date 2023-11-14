Convict jailed 6 months for receiving stolen goods

By Yusufu S. Bangura

Thirty year-old convict, Hassan Mammy Bah, a cyclist, has been sentenced to 6 months imprisonment by Justice Monfred Sesay presiding at the Siaka Steven Street High Court after pleading guilty to the offense of receiving stolen goods.

State prosecutor, Musa K. Johnson, alleged that the convict on the 22nd February 2023 in Freetown did receive one 32 inches plasma TV valued Nle 2, 700.00, and eight coloured lights valued Nle 10,400.00, property of Unisa Mohamed Turay.

When he was changing his plea in court on the second appearance, the convict told Justice Sesay that he early denied the allegation, but when he was taken to the Male Correctional Centre he realised that he was guilty of the offense because he purchased the said items from the accused persons.

He said he returned the items to the complainant.

When the charge was read and explained to the convict for the second time, he pleaded guilty to the offense.

Giving brief fact of the matter for the 5th accused, the prosecutor said he relied on the evidence of the first prosecution witness and further confirmed that the 32 inches plasma TV has been returned to the complainant.

The convict pleaded that he is a father with two children and that he is the breadwinner of the family.

However, in his plea mitigation on behalf of the convict, Lawyer Randy S. Bangura from the Legal Aid Board stated that the convict has saved the court’s time by changing his plea and that he was a first time offender of the law.

He said before the incident, the convict was a cyclist and that he is young man with brighter future.

He pleaded with the Bench to temper justice with mercy while giving his judgment.

Responding to the plea mitigation on behalf of the convict, the prosecutor asked the judge to sentence the convict to a year as he has spent 8 months on remand.