Convict jailed 45 years for penetrating three toddlers

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

One Hassan Sesay was on Wednesday, 23rd March, sentenced to forty five year imprisonment by Justice Momoh Jah Stevens JA of the Siaka Steven Street High Court in Freetown, after being found guilty of sexually penetrating three toddlers-a-nine- year, eleven-old, and ten-year-old, respectively.

The convict was before the High Court on three counts of sexual touching contrary to Section 20 (1) (b) Sexual Offenses Act as repealed and replaced by Section 4 of the Sexual (Amendment) Act of 2019 Act No.8 of 2019.

The state prosecutor, M.P Sesay, had alleged that, on 18th October, 2021, the convict penetrated 9, 10 &11 old girls, within the Western Area of Freetown.

After the defense closed their case, an option was given to the convict to select whether he wanted to rely on his statement he made to the police, take the witness stand and call witness or testify in the dock. But the accused informed the court through his lawyer from the Legal Aid Board that, he relied on the statement he made to the police.

Meanwhile, Justice Momoh Jah Stevens immediately withdrew the file for judgement.

Justice Stevens in his ruling stated that, the accused had pleaded not guilty to the offence as charged, adding that the prosecution brought four witnesses including the aunt and the medical doctor.

Justice Stevens said the prosecution proved that the convict intentionally had sexual touching and penetrated the three kids.

“I will therefore hold that the prosecution has proven its case beyond reasonable doubt. I therefore found the accused person guilty and therefore sentence him to forty five years imprisonment. You are to start your imprisonment straight off and the year served at the Correctional Centre, and your sentence shall run consecutively,” he ordered.