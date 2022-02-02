Convict gets 3 years imprisonment

February 2, 2022

By Jeneba A Conteh

One Sahr Lamin was on Tuesday 1st February 2022, been convicted and sentenced to 3 years imprisonment or alternatively pay a fine of eight million five hundred thousand Leones for breaking into the store of National Petroleum Company and stole chairs and damaged double door, all totaling five million eight hundred thousand Leones.

Addressing the court on the nature of the convict pleading guilty on both offences, the prosecutor, Daisy Sawyerr, said the accused by committal warrant dated 22nd September 2021, and duly signed by the committing magistrate, was charged with felony to wit house breaking and larceny contrary to Section 26 (1) of the Larceny Act 1916 and malicious damage contrary to Section 51 of the Malicious Damage Act 1861, respectively.

The Prosecution further that the convict is liable to a term of imprisonment not more than 14 years and not less than 2 years.

The prosecution submitted that the convict on the 14 April, 2020, broke and entered into the store of National Petroleum Company with intent to steal and stole therein one brown swivel chair valued five million Leones, property of National Petroleum Company, and in the process damaged one double door valued three million five hundred thousand Leones property of National Petroleum Company.