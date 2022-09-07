Contractor granted nle100,000 bail for larceny

SHARE

By Jeneba A Conteh

Magistrate Mark Ngegba of the Pademba Road Court No.1 on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 ,granted NLe100,000 (one hundred thousand new Leones) bail to Abass Kabba, a businessman for alleged theft.

The bail condition required the accused to produce one surety in like sum and that the surety should be employed and be resident in Freetown.

The magistrate ordered that the bail condition shall be approved by the Deputy Assistant Registrar (DAR).

The accused appeared before the court for two counts offences of unlawful eviction and larceny contrary to law.

According to the particulars of offences, on Monday,May 23, 2022, at No.22 Garrison Street in Freetown, the accused unlawfully evicted Sahr Ellie without lawful authority and at the same time stole from him one assorted colour “Ghana must go bag” containing the sum of Le50,000,000 (fifty million old Leones), property of Sahr David Ellie.

In his testimony, the 1st prosecution witness,Sahr David Ellie, recalled on the date mentioned above and recognized the accused as his landlord’s brother.

He said he was at home when his younger brother informed him that the accused went to Garrison Street and closed his shop, adding that when he went to him, the accused brushed him off and stated that he has warned him to pay his rent.

He said he immediately went and made report to the Central Police Division and that on the following day the accused was invited.

He informed the court that when he and his lawyer went to the shop and discovered that the sum of Le50, 000,000 was missing with some of property scattered.

Under cross examination by the Defense Counsel Lamin John Kamara Esq., PW1 confirmed that his brother was doing the business and that the shop was locked but the accused went with his own locker to close it.

After cross examination, the defense counsel requested bail for his client which was granted.

The matter will come up again on the 26th September, 2022. Assistant Superintendent of Police Christiana Davies Cole is prosecuting the matter.