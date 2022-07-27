Contempt of court: Alie Abess, others may be imprisoned

By Alhaji Haruna Sani

Popular businessman, Alie Abess and publisher of the Standard Times Newspaper Philip Neville, Editor of Standard Times Newspaper Mustapha Sesay and Sub editor, Abu Bakarr Kargbo may be sentenced to prison for contempt of court.

According to the court order, the duration of the sentencing will be determined by the High Court of Sierra Leone.

The detention order was issued on Monday July 25, by the High Court after the Standard Times Newspaper published an article concerning the bail granted by the Appeals Court to one Randa Skeiky, who was convicted and sentenced by Justice Momoh Jah-Stevens.

In his notice of motion, Lawyer Mohamed P. Fofanah of Edrina Chambers had prayed that the Court grants an order committing the Contemnors/Respondents herein (namely, Philip Neville Executive Editor, Standard Times Newspaper, Mustapha Sesay, Managing Editor, Standard Times Newspaper, Abu Bakarr Kargbo, Copy News Editor, Standard Times Newspaper and Alie Abess, a businessman respectively to prison for their deliberate and sustained contempt of the proceedings and directives/orders of the Court regarding proceedings in the bail application of the Appellant/Applicant herein, pursuant to section 129(3) of the Constitution of Sierra Leone, 1991 and Order 51,Rule 1(2)(a)G) and 1(2)(b) of the High Court Rules, 2007.

The motion stated that the Contemnors/Respondents aforesaid pay substantial damages to the Appellant/Applicant herein for their unlawful interference and contempt of the proceedings and ruling/decision of the Court.

According to the affidavit in support of the notice of motion, it was alleged by the contemnors that, since Randa Skeiky was sentenced to prison, her legal representative, Lawyer Pa Momoh Fofanah, has been running helter skeller, reportedly knocking doors of judges and making telephone calls to politicians, all in an effort to solicit sympathy for his client and for political pressure to be mounted on the Judges among others.

The affidavit also claimed that the contemnors had alleged that when the judges meet at the Court of Appeal it would be clear on their faces that not all of them would want to grant the application, but political pressure continues to mount on them both from parliament and State House.

The notice further stated that the contemnors had also claimed that from the Office of the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, telephone calls to the judges have been inundated clearly referencing the undisputable fact that the judges were not given freedom to act responsibly and within the scope of the law.

“That, I verily believe that the following excerpts of the current impugned publication are similarly contemptuous, defamatory and derogatory of the court, it proceedings and the administration of justice in this matter; as well as for the character, image and standing of Pa Momoh Fofanah ESQ, who is the lead solicitor and counsel for the appellant/applicant in this matter as well as a senior legal practitioner and officer of this court,” he submitted in the affidavit.