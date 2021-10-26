Connaught Hospital unable to manage waste system

October 26, 2021

By Alhaji Haruna Sani

Concord Times visited Connaught hospital yesterday, where our reporter discovered a huge pile of both domestic and medical waste very close to the hospital’s Blood Bank

Few months down the line, several publications were done on the management of waste at the Connaught hospital. The situation became worse when cleaners at the hospital went on strike after working for months without salaries.

Immediately after those publications and concerns that were raised about the poor waste management in the hospital, authorities including the ministry of health under the watch of Dr. Austin Demby, confirmed the situation at the hospital.

Meanwhile, no lesser person but the Vice President of Sierra Leone, Dr. Juldeh Jalloh conducted a spot check at the Connaught hospital and his reactions implied that things were relatively normal in the hospital.

Well! Probably, the management of the Connaught hospital could have deceived him by not taking him at the four corners of the hospital.

Again, the Minister of Health, Dr Austin Demby, was also yesterday 25th October on Radio Democracy’s 98.1 ‘Gud Morning Salone’ talk show, where he was outlining his stewardship after superintending over the ministry for eight months.

Beyond boasting of transforming the hospital, the Minister also confirmed that after the Vice President’s visit, he was commended, and that VP Juldeh told him that he was impressed with what he saw at the hospital.

Some transformations have indeed taken place in the hospital, but the issue of proper waste management should not be treated with levity. Hence, authorities concern must step up and do the needful.