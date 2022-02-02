Congolese man beaten to death in Brazil over unpaid wages, family say

Moise Kabagambe was seen in a video from the Tropikalia beach kiosk’s security cameras being attacked by a group of men who beat him repeatedly with a club and a baseball bat, according to police, who have opened an investigation into his death.

Three men have been arrested in connecting to the murder, according to police.

Kabagambe moved to Brazil in 2011 after fleeing violence and conflict in Congo, his mother Ivana Lay told local media.

Lay said that he was beaten to death on January 24 after demanding back pay for two days from work at the kiosk, where he had served drinks.

Rio de Janeiro’s Secretary of Public Security Brenno Carnevale described the murder as “cowardly,” in a tweet and that he sympathized with the family’s pain. Carnevale added that he has ordered the “immediate ban on the operation of the establishment that is related to the dynamics of the crime.” He added that…

Read more…