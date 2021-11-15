Concord Times, partners donate toiletries to school girls at Kroo Bay

Maisie Dunbar Beauty Brands based in United States of Ameri

November 15, 2021

By Yusufu S. Bangura

In a bid to promote girl child education, Dr. Ky Dele, Principal, Blueprint Global Consulting Group, Maisie Dunbar Beauty Brands based in United States of America, in partnership with Concord Times Communications, on Saturday 13 November, donated toiletries to school girls at Kroo Bay community in Freetown.

The donated items include sanitary pads, tooth paste, washing soap, tooth brush, wipes, among several others.

Welcoming Concord Times team, Secretary General of Kroo Bay Community, Abass Kamara, thanked Concord Times and it partners for thinking about girls at Kroo Bay as they were in dire need of the items.



Kroo Bay young girls displaying their packages

He said Koo Bay is a poor community with a population of about 30,000, and that it is one of the biggest slums that have suffered greatly from environmental problems such as annual floods, poor sanitation and personal hygiene, lack of good toilet facilities, erosion and filth and waste disposal.

He continued that Kroo Bay community usually experiences a high rate of disease especially among young girls going to school.

He said diseases are easily transmitted and the factors attributed to higher rate of disease transmission include high population density, poor living condition, low vaccination rate, insufficient health related data and inadequate health services.

Handing over the items to young girls, Chief Operating Officer of Concord Times Communications, Gabrial Benjamin said the donation was done in line with their partners to supporting young deprived girls going to school.

He noted that where the girls were born does not defines them, but where they are heading to, is more important, because if they are educated, they will be better people in society.

He said girls can help themselves by going to school, so they will be responsible for themselves and their society.

The Chief Operating Officer said they decided to help Kroo Bay community because Concord Times was part of the community before they moved to Edward Street.

He added that even though the items were little, but that they should accept it because more donations were coming.

He called on them to focus on their education and say ‘no’ to early marriage and teenage pregnancy.

“Whiles receiving these items, I want to remind you that the essence of you leading is to become responsible and you girls should maintain yourselves by not engaging into drug taking, prostitution, among others, that will destroy your future, so that you can be proud of yourself. Kroo Bay, your parents, your society can also be proud of you. Please if you girls have challenges don’t be afraid to come to our office,” said Chief Operating Officer.

Concord Times Communication Staff distributing the items to school girls

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mabinty Bangura thanked Concord Times and partners for supporting girls in the community and added that they were in dire need of the items.

“I will like Concord Times and its partners to continue to support us the poor girls going to school living in Kroo Bay community. I want all girls to concentrate on their education because education can change their ways of living,” she said.