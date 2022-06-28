Concord Times’ Gabriel Benjamin receives National Humanitarian Award 2022

Concord Times’ Chief Operating Officer, Gabriel Benjamin has received the National Humanitarian Award 2022.

He was given the award at the National Fund Raising Dinner for SGBV prevention and response and the First Edition of Sierra Leone Women’s Excellence and Humanitarian Recognition Awards 2022 held on Saturday June 25 at the City Council Hall in Freetown.

The event was organized by the Youths and Children Empowerment Forum Africa in collaboration with the Scaling Up Nutrition Secretariat, Office of the Vice President, Republic of Sierra Leone, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Organization, Amb. Jamil JB Swaray noted that the award ceremony was to recognize those who have made significant impact to society through their support for Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) and to motivate others to get involved in the campaign to eliminate all forms of SGBV in the country.

“We are gathered here tonight to recognized men and women who have supported our fight against SGBV and encourage others to lend their voices to the campaign to eliminate SGBV in shades and forms,” he said.

Receiving the award, Gabriel noted that the clamor for the elimination and punishment for perpetrators of SGBV has gained currency in recent time.

“The timing for The National Fundraising Dinner for SGBV Prevention and Respond and the First Edition of Sierra Leone Women’s Excellence and Humanitarian Regnition Awards 2020 is spot on. The reason many women don’t come forward with stories about sexual abuse is that our society by default protects perpetrators. We rarely hold those in our circles accountable for their action.”

While thanking the organizers of the event, he reiterated Concord Times’ commitment to keep publishing SGBV related news stories and articles.

“Thank you, Amb. Jamil for the incredible work you and your team is doing… be rest assured of our continued solidarity. We will continue to use our platforms to drive conversations, create awareness, and set the agenda for SGBV.”