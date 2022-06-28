Concord Times commiserates with Hon. Yumkella over wife’s passing

Concord Times’ Chief Operating Officer, Gabriel Benjamin, on behalf of the management and staff of Concord Times Communications, commiserates with Hon. Kandeh Yumkella, MP representing constituency 062, Samu Chiefdom, Kambia District and Leader of the National Grand Coalition on the peaceful passing of his beloved wife, Mrs. Philomena Yumkella, in Vienna, Austria.

Late Mrs. Philomena was a virtuous woman, a dependable wife, and a caring mother, whose grace and benevolence was a blessing to friends, family, and the country.

Through her charm, endearment, energy and positive attitude towards life, she impacted positively everyone who came in contact with her.

She will be fondly remembered for her philanthropic work to society, and for being a tenacious pillar of support to her beloved husband.

We condole with Hon. Yumkella, as well as the family, friends, and associates of the, departed, pray that God Almighty grants all the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.