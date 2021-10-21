Concord Times CEO lectures MIC staff

October 21, 2021

By Yusufu S. Bangura

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Concord Times Communications, Kingsley Lington Eghobor, on Wednesday, 20th October, offered a brief lecture to staff of the Strategic Communication Unit in the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC), on Search Engine Optimisation.

The lectures took place at the ministry’s conference room, Youyi Building in Freetown.

Welcoming Concord Times’s CEO and team, Minister of Information and Communications, Mohamed Raman Swaray, said the CEO is like a brother to him and that he has created significant impact in the lives of so many journalists in the Sierra Leone media landscape.

He said Chief Lington has also trained so many editors in the field of journalism over the past years and has traveled to so many countries just to empower young people.

He said as a minister he was happy and ready to receiving him for training his staff on social media.

Minister Swaray said the training of his staff was very timely because some of them were still battling with the use of social media.

He promised the CEO Lington that his staff would make good use of the training given to them.

Concord Times CEO, Kingsley Lington said he used to practice as a journalist in Sierra Leone, but that he is now working for the United Nations in Washington DC.

He expressed his delight to offering lectures on Search Engine Optimisation because “social media is not our grandfather’s world of communications and it’s not even our own world of communication but our children’s world of communication because they use social media more than their parents.

He said search engine optimization refers to the method, strategies, tactics and techniques used to increased traffic to a website by obtaining a high ranking placement in the search engines.

CEO of Concord Times said high ranking placement requires deeper understanding of how search engines work and what language people are using to create content.

He said anyone who has a smart phone and can communicate to an audience, creates video or can create enticing content is a journalist because he or she can pass on information.

He said the development poses a huge challenge to those in governmenance and offices because they cannot control the social media.

He cited freedom of expression which gives the opportunity for everyone to do or say what he or she likes, and that there is no responsibility to ensure that people do not consume words that can create hate and violence.

He said search engine headline will usually be something that’s in the news and trending or can be evergreen and should have key terms in the headline, adding that search engine headline can also be engaging and contrary to popular belief.

CEO Lington said the main point of the story must always be at the beginning, not at the end of the headline because google considers the first few words of the headline to be more important than the other words.

He added that there are six key to high ranking on search which are high quality content, well-crafted headline, mobile friendly website and others.

He said there should be massive investment in the strategic communication unit and that they should always create content for tweeter and Facebook because they need to increase their audience.

Justin O. Edet who is a Film Producer said visa video is very important as most people love to pass information through video, and that the grass root people can understand the content if the video is short, adding that the caption need to be attractive.

Outreach Officer at the Ministry of Information and Communications, Bampia James Bundu, thanked the minister for giving them the opportunity to be educated by Concord Times CEO because they learnt a lot about search engines and other social media platforms.

He said the presentation served as an eye-opener of how they should publish their stories on social media, adding that the lecture is in place and promised to make good use of the opportunity given to them.