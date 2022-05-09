Concord Times bags SCCA Media Partnership Award

In recognition of improving advocacy and reporting on issues around climate change, Shout Climate Change Action (SCCA) in partnership with the Ministry of the Environment has recognized and awarded Concord Times with its National Media Recognition Award.

At the presentation of the award ceremony held over the weekend at Radisson Blu, Freetown, Finex Asibor SCCA Founder noted that the decision to recognize Concord Times is to boost the newspaper morale motivate, and spur the recipient into doing even more in the fight against climate change particularly as the rainy season approaches.

Responding after receiving the National Climate Media Partnership Award, Gabriel Benjamin, Concord Times’ Chief Operating Officer, dedicated the award to victims of the August 14 Mudslide and pray that God continues to repose their souls.

“On behalf of our co-Founder, Dr. Kingsley Lington Ighobor, we sincerely appreciate this great recognition. It is one thing to achieve and another to be recognized, not just for anything else but for a safe climate for all of us.

“We will like to dedicate this award to victims of the August 14 Mudslide and pray that God continues to repose their souls.

“We feel very happy that our modest contribution towards nation-building is being recognized and rewarded. we will continue to amplify the conversation and deepen our commitment toward a safe climate.”

He thanked the organizers of the event and pledge Concord Times continued support to Shout Climate Change Africa’s founder, Finex Asibor.

He said, “This event is an indication to improve on performance that supersedes the present achievements. We want to encourage you to keep doing what you are doing to help secure our environment.”

Also present at the event were the Minister of the Environment, Prof. Foday Moriba Jaward, Ph.D., top government functionaries, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, bank’s Chief Executive Officers, Business moguls, Civil Society activists, Climate Change Ambassadors, Media practitioners, among others.