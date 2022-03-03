37.1 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, March 3, 2022
Companies pulling back from Russia over the war in Ukraine

By concord.web
CNN Business
—  

A growing number of international companies, including Apple, Disney and Ford, are dialing back operations in Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Exxon announced it would quit its last Russian project, while Boeing said that it had suspended major operations in Moscow.

Other global energy players, including BP and Shell, have similarly moved to distance themselves. And entertainment studios, like Disney and CNN’s parent company WarnerMedia, have stopped releasing films in the country.

Russia has been trying to stop the exodus, with new capital controls announced this week. According to the country’s state media on Tuesday, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that Western companies were taking decisions because of “political…

Read more…

