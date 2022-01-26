Common Wealth Secretary pledges continued support to Sierra Leone

January 26, 2022

By Alfred Koroma

Common Wealth Secretary, Rt. Hon Patricia Scotland, has yesterday promised that the organization will do everything through the use of it technical assistance to make available all the needed support to Sierra Leone.

Hon. Scotland made the above pledge while addressing the press at State House in Freetown, after a brief meeting with President Julius Maada Bio.

‘’I pledge, we in the Common Wealth, will do everything we can through the use of our technical assistance at the creation of our implementation, to get all of which be made available to Sierra Leone,’’ she said.

She commended the country’s effort in the fight against COVID19, saying that because Sierra Leone has tragically had to battle with Ebola, the country was very well informed on how to mount the challenge against COVID19. She commended the Government for abolishing the death penalty and other human rights steps taken to fulfill the objectives contained in the clauses of the Common Wealth Chapter.

She said the Common Wealth has 54 countries which are about 2.5 billion people represented in the Common Wealth, 60 percent of them are under the age of 30.

Speaking about the global climate crisis, Hon. Scotland said the country tragically remains one of the most climate vulnerable countries on the globe, saying that Issues relating to sea level rise, drought, desertification, water and issues relating to how to restore forestation have been clearly identified as utmost important to Sierra Leone.

We will continue to fight on these issues, she said.

Responding to a question about the policy area Common Wealth intends to help Sierra Leone, Madam Scotland said there are huge opportunities for the country, explaining that they have launched a programme aimed at reducing domestic violence and end sexual violence through the Ministry of Gender.

She also said Common Wealth has about $700 billion dollars with it inter Common Wealth trade of which they were working with Sierra Leone. “We are also working with the country on issues of governance, electoral resonance and looking to see how member nations can constitutionally make their systems robust,” she said.

She said the organization has been able to deliver to member states $44million and that they were also having more than $750 million worth of projects in the pipeline of which 71% are for adaptation.

Common Wealth has created a Commonwealth Climate Finance Access Hub and by using the collective power of the organization, “we are helping our member states to make successful application, madam Scotland explained to the press.”