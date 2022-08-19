Comedian faces 3 months imprisonment for unlawful possession of prohibited drugs

By Jeneba A.Conteh

On his first appearance before Magistrate Marke Ngegba at Court No. 1 in Freetown, Gibrilla Kamara, a Sierra Leonean comedian, has been sentenced to three months imprisonment after being found guilty of unlawful possession of prohibited drugs (“kush”).

Kamara was faced with one count charge of unlawful possession of “kush” contrary to Section 48 (1) of the Pharmacy and Drugs Act, 2001.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused, Kamara on Tuesday 5th July, 2022, at Susan’s Bay in Freetown, was found in possession of one hundred (100) wraps of “kush” weighed 17 grams without lawful authority.

The accused pleaded guilty as charged after the charges were read and explained to him.

Led in evidence by Assistant Superintendent of Police, Christiana Davies Cole ESQ, second prosecution witness, Detective Police Constable 13905 Mohamed Y Jalloh, attached at the Transnational Organized Crime Office (TOCU), recalled that on the 13th July 2022, he was on duty when DPC Kaisamba handed over to him 10 wraps of “kush” as exhibit.

The witness continued that he registered the exhibit in the court book as against serial number 05/2022, adding that the said exhibit have been in their custody ever since. The exhibits were then produced and tendered in court as evidence.

In his plea of mitigation, defense counsel ,Abdul Aziz Bah, said his client was a first time offender and urged Magistrate Ngegba to hand down a minimal sentence or fine to the convict.

After the plea in mitigation, Magistrate Ngegba slammed a-3-month sentence and a fine of Le300 Leones to the state.