Coach ‘Kaloga’ Bah granted bail

November 10, 2021

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Suspended Sierra Leone women coach Abdulai Bah has been granted bail after spending 12 days at the Sierra Leone Criminal Investigations Department in Freetown for an alleged Sexual Harassment and other offenses.

According to Coach Daniel Conteh, Public Relations Officer of Sierra Leone Football Coaches Association, the former East End Lions gaffer, who earlier had his time in police custody and extended beyond 72 hours finally secured bail from custody as he continues to answer questions on alleged sexual harassment of women’s national team players.

Aside the CID investigation, Bah is also being investigated by the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) for the same sexual abuse allegations. He was suspended as head coach of the women’s national team over allegations of “professional misconduct” five days before he was taken into police custody.