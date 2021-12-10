CNN Heroes celebrates 15 years of inspiring the world

Celebrate with CNN Heroes this weekend. CNN Heroes: 15 Years of Changing the World is on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET. Then find out who is the 2021 CNN Hero of the year. The 15th Annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute is live on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.
Over the years, some of the Heroes’ missions have evolved as they’ve responded to new challenges. We caught up with some Heroes who found new ways to help those who need it most.
Here are some of the ways that our Heroes are continuing to give back.
“We wanted to…