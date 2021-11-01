19.8 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, November 1, 2021
Climate change: The Indian village that could disappear under water

By concord.web
Uppada, a coastal village in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, is known for its unique weaving tradition.

But its existence is under threat because of rising sea levels.

Several people have been displaced as heavy coastal erosion has broken their houses and damaged properties.

They are now settling further away from the coast.

Climate researchers say the neighbouring city of Kakinada – just 16 miles away – could also be submerged in 80 years.

Video by Shankar Vadishetti and Ravi Pedapolu.

Edited by Sangeetham Prabhakar

concord.web

