20.5 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, February 28, 2022
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

Christian Eriksen makes first appearance since cardiac arrest 259 days ago

By concord.web
0
73

Eriksen came on in the 52nd minute in Brentford’s 2-0 loss to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

He received a hero’s welcome from all four corners of the Brentford Community Stadium as he stepped onto the pitch for the first time in eight months.

“If you take away the result, I’m one happy man. To go through what I’ve been through, being back is a wonderful feeling,” Eriksen said afterward.

“You can never predict the game. I don’t think anyone predicted we’d be down to 10 men so early. The guys did what they could. It was a good fight in the end.

“It’s been very special since day one.”

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder signed with Brentford until the end of the current season, having not played since he collapsed during Denmark’s game against Finland in Copenhagen last year.

The 29-year-old received life-saving treatment on the pitch and was subsequently fitted…

Read more…

Previous articleUkraine conflict: Citizen volunteers take up arms to fight Russian invasion
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved