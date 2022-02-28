Christian Eriksen makes first appearance since cardiac arrest 259 days ago

Eriksen came on in the 52nd minute in Brentford’s 2-0 loss to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

He received a hero’s welcome from all four corners of the Brentford Community Stadium as he stepped onto the pitch for the first time in eight months.

“If you take away the result, I’m one happy man. To go through what I’ve been through, being back is a wonderful feeling,” Eriksen said afterward.

“You can never predict the game. I don’t think anyone predicted we’d be down to 10 men so early. The guys did what they could. It was a good fight in the end.

“It’s been very special since day one.” The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder signed with Brentford until the end of the current season, having not played since he collapsed during Denmark’s game against Finland in Copenhagen last year. The 29-year-old received life-saving treatment on the pitch and was subsequently fitted…

