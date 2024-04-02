Chozen Generation urges immediate action to address kush epidemic

By Alhaji Haruna Sani

In response to the alarming rise in Kush-related deaths and addiction cases among Sierra Leone’s youth, Chozen Generation Sierra Leone (CGSL) has issued a call for urgent government intervention to combat the crisis.

The organization’s plea comes in the wake of the recent burial of 32 young individuals suspected to have succumbed to Kush-related causes, shedding light on the severity of the situation.

With an estimated 2000 victims in psychiatric facilities and numerous others living on the streets, CGSL emphasizes the critical need for all stakeholders to unite in addressing this epidemic.

Recognizing that the true victims of the Kush pandemic are the youth ensnared by its grip, CGSL asserts that concerted efforts must be directed towards disrupting the supply chain and providing comprehensive support for rehabilitation.

CGSL urges the government to take proactive leadership by declaring the situation a public health emergency, followed by concrete actions to allocate resources to bolster the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). Collaboration between authorities and communities is deemed essential to gather intelligence, apprehend dealers, and ensure swift prosecution.

Furthermore, CGSL calls for enhanced support for psychiatric facilities, including adequate facilities, medical supplies, therapeutic programs, and safety measures. Community engagement is highlighted as paramount for successful rehabilitation and reintegration efforts.

In a stern condemnation directed at those involved in the illicit trade of Kush, CGSL emphasizes the detrimental impact of their actions on families and communities. The organization appeals to citizens to end stigmatization and promote empathy towards Kush victims, emphasizing the importance of assistance and compassion in aiding their recovery.

CGSL pledges its commitment to combatting the Kush crisis and has already provided psychosocial support and essential resources to affected individuals.

The organization calls upon other institutions and organizations to join in this endeavor and announces plans to expand outreach efforts to communities heavily impacted by the Kush pandemic, including Kroobay, Congo Town, and Lumley.