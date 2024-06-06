Chinese enterprises job fair to provide 2000 jobs for Sierra Leoneans

Fourteen Chinese enterprises operating in Sierra Leone,including Leone Rock Metal Group(LRMG),the biggest mining company in Sierra Leone,will embark on a joint job fair & corporate image exhibition.

The exhibition exercise will commence today,May 29th to May 30th for Chinese Funded Enterprises in Sierra Leone.

This Event will provide over Two Thousand (2000) Jobs and over 2 to 3 Years, these excellent Chinese Companies will continue to provide over Ten Thousand (10,000) Jobs Sierra Leoneans.

Apply and make judicious use of these Two Thousand (2000) Job Opportunities at Bintumani Hotel on the 29th and 30th May, 2024 at 9:30 AM to 4:30 PM respectively.