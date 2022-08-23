Chinese Embassy donates 300,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Health Ministry

On August 9th, 2022, the Ministry of Health and Sanitation (MOHS) of Sierra Leone held a handover and acceptance ceremony for the Chinese government donated 300,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and syringes, which arrived at Freetown on July 22.

Mr. Li Xiaoyong, Charge d’Affairesadinterim of the Chinese Embassy, and the honorable Deputy Minister of MOHS, Mrs. Princess Dugba and the Permanent Secretary, Deputy Chief Medical Officer of MOHS attended the ceremony.

Mr. Li Xiaoyong reiterated that China will continue to fulfill its promise to aid Sierra Leonean government and people fighting COVID-19. China is the largest provider of vaccines to foreign countries, and has provided a total of 2 billion doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to more than 120 countries and international organizations, accounting for one-third of the total amount of vaccines used worldwide outside of China. China will donate another 2 million doses of vaccine to Sierra Leone in 2022 on top of the 1 million doses promised in 2021. This special batch of vaccine is provided under an initiative made by Professor Peng Liyuan, Wife of H.E. President Xi Jinping, to improve vaccination among women, children and youth.



Mrs. Dugba thanked the Chinese Government’s continuous commitment and support in helping Sierra Leonean people to combat COVID-19, especially for providing COVID-19 vaccines at the earliest availability, also for providing this new batch of vaccine together with an aiding fund to activate the previous donated four mobile medical clinics to bring fundamental medical services including COVID-19 vaccination to people living in remote areas. The MOHS will definitely strive to further boost vaccination using Chinese vaccines especially among women, children and youth.