Chinese Embassy donates 10 motorbikes to SLP

To enhance its operational capabilities in policing remote communities, the Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone through his Embassy, has donated ten (10) motorbikes to the Sierra Leone Police (SLP).

The Vice President Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, receiving the motorbikes informed the public that since the President Bio led New Direction came to governance one of their priorities was to support the operational capabilities of the security sectors including the Police.

The motorbikes he went on to say will add to the mobility assets of the SLP.

“These motorbikes would be use to reach remote areas that are not motorable, provide hope to the people and facilitate efficient and effective policing” he said.

He therefore admonished the police to use the motorbikes for it intended purpose.

In his contribution, the Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Hu Zhangliang stated that the motorbikes were donated to support the work of the SLP, to help fulfill the police mission in law enforcement, which he said is necessary to the development of society.

China and Sierra Leone Ambassador Hu Zhangliang said enjoy a cordial relationship for over 51 years.

“We are convinced that under the strong leadership of both President Xi and Bio, China and Sierra Leone bilateral tie has reached an important consensus” he said

The Embassy and the Chinese government he assured will continue to deepen the corporation with Sierra Leonean brothers and sisters for more benefits.

Earlier, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ambrose Michael Sovula disclosed that when a country is being run by vibrant leaders, blessings and good things always come.

President Bio and his Vice President Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh he said are always supportive of the SLP and that the ceremony marks the demonstration of such.

He also assured that the motorbikes would be use for it intended purpose.