Chinese Embassy boosts 128 students

SHARE

By Alhaji Haruna Sani

A total of 108 primary and secondary school pupils and 20 students from various Universities in Sierra Leone have benefited from the 2022 Chinese Ambassador’s Scholarship and Grants.

The Scholarship and Grant awarding ceremony which took place at the Bintumani Conference Hall coincided with the 2022 “Talk with Taikonauts” event hosted by the mission of China to the African Union, the China Manned Space Agency, and the African Union Commission.

Speaking during the events, the Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Ambassador Hu Zhanliang expressed appreciation for the Sierra Leone government and people, particularly the Ministry of Technical and Higher Education and the Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education for their efforts in promoting educational cooperation between the two countries and their precious support to today’s event.

He said in recent years, the Chinese Embassy has been awarding the Ambassador’s scholarships to outstanding college students and grants to needy primary and secondary school students in support of Sierra Leone’s educational development.

He said the 20 college students for the Ambassador’s scholarships were recommended to the Embassy by the Ministry of Technical and Higher Education as well as various colleges and universities across the country.

He said the 108 recipients of the Ambassador grants were recommended by the Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education, Fourah Bay College Junior Secondary School and the Sierra Leone – China friendship organizations.

The Ambassador congratulated all those qualified for the 2022 Chinese Ambassador’s Scholarships and Grants, adding that a total of 135 local students have benefited from the Chinese Ambassador Scholarships since inception.

Ambassador Hu said due to space limit, the Embassy invited only 10 representatives of the grant recipients to attend the awarding ceremony, maintaining that the other 98 students will receive the grants soon.

“This year marks the 51st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries. Over the past 51 years, numerous tangible results have been achieved in China- Sierra Leone friendly cooperation in all fields. The results of cooperation in educational development and human capacity building between our two sides are especially significant,”

Ambassador Hu said just in the past two decades, the Chinese government has sponsored over 1100 Sierra Leonean students to study in China under various scholarship programs.

He maintained that the Chinese government has also invited more than 5100 Sierra Leonean friends from all walks of life to China for short-term training courses or exchanges.

He said with the concerted efforts of the two sides, an additional 131 Sierra Leonean students have been admitted by the Chinese universities under the Chinese Government Scholarship programme this year.

“After the awarding ceremony, we will be jointly witnessing a historic and most exciting moment i.e. “Talk with Taikonauts”. This program was specifically arranged for our African young friends. It’s meant to share China’s experience and successes of space exploration with Africa and encourage Africa to build up its own great dreams,” Ambassador Hu told the gathering.

He said three Chinese Taikonauts will talk with the African youth and that the three Taikonauts were sent into the Tiangong Space Station in June this year by Shenzhou-14 crewed spaceship.

He informed the gather that China was building its own Space Station for the benefits of the whole humanity, which has attracted worldwide attention.

He said the International Space Station which was jointly built and operated by the United States, Russia, Canada, Japan and some European countries, was expected to end its mission and decommission in 2024, maintaining that by then, China will be the only country with a space station in Earth orbit.

He assured that the Chinese space station will become an open platform for scientific and technological cooperation for the international community.

In his remark, Minister of Higher and Technical Education, Professor Alpha Wurie said majority of the Medical Doctors in Sierra Leone were trained in China. He said there are currently over 200 Sierra Leonean students on Chinese courses and 131 at the verge of leaving the shores of Sierra Leone to study in China.

“On behalf of the President, Government and the people of Sierra Leone we will continue to say thank you to the Chinese Government and its People,” Pfofessor Wurie expressed.

Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary School Education, Dr. David Minina Sengeh also expressed a profound gratitude to the Chinese Ambassador, his Government and the People of China for their continuous support especially to the educational sector in Sierra Leone, which he said has existed for the past 51 years.

He said the Chinese support to the educational sector of Sierra Leone is in line and supportive of the ministry Radical Inclusion Policy introduced by the New Direction Government.

“The Ambassador’s Scholarship helps a lot in the success of the ministry drives. We remain committed to long term partnership of our two countries. On behalf of the partnership, beneficiaries and government of Sierra Leone, I want to express gratitude to the Government and people of China,” he expressed.

Tejan Bangura, a beneficiary of the Scholarship from the University of Sierra Leone, Fourah Bay College thanked the Chinese Ambassador on behalf of his colleague beneficiaries and promised to the Ambassador that they were going to fully utilized the opportunity given to the by the Ambassador.

President of Sierra Leone – China Friendship Association Mohamed Kamara alias Pope, thanked the two ministers of education and the Chinese Government for supporting and promoting education in the country.

He said the bilateral cooperation of China and Sierra Leone is well cemented beyond boarders. He on behalf of the Sierra Leone – China Friendship Association thanked Ambassador Hu. He maintained that China has always been the first to aid Sierra Leone during crisis.

He assured the Ambassador that beneficiaries of his grants and scholarship are very intelligent and they can do mighty things, he said with such opportunities, Sierra Leonean students can always excel because they are among the brightest people on earth.