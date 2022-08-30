ChildFund supports MoHs with medical equipment

SHARE

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

The ChildFund International Sierra Leone has supported the Ministry of Health and Sanitation (MoHS) with medical equipment worth over $110,000USD, to enhance effective service delivery in the health sector.

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Mustapha Kabba, said the 40 feet container of medications donated by ChildFund International in Sierra Leone to Ministry of Health and Sanitation (MOHS), will boost the health sector in the country.

Dr. Kabba was speaking on Friday,August 26,2022, during the presentation ceremony of the medical supplies to the ministry by ChildFund International in Sierra Leone, at Youyi Building in Freetown.

Among the items donated were hand gloves, masks, gowns, petroleum jelly vaseline, sodium chlorine, injection and oral solution.

Dilating on their work and the reasons for the donation, the Country Director of ChildFund, Victor Kamara, said they are a child focused organization that has been working in the country since 1985, before, during and after the civil war.

He said the organization has been helping out in several areas paying keen attention to issues affecting children, with their operations in ten districts in the country.

Previously, ChildFund had made five donations to MOHS, but in relation to this one, the Country Director said the medication were procured upon the request of the Ministry, which were carefully selected to meet their needs ,as they’re working in line with the Government’s Medium Term Development Plan.

He highlighted some of the challenges the health sector is faced with, among them are infrastructure and personnel.

He said their focus for now as an organization is to get the medical items needed by children, mothers and adolescent.

“We want to see that these essential drugs are available and are stored in the facilities,” he said.

Kamara said even though the country was hit by the coronavirus pandemic, there were other sicknesses that needed medical attention as well.

“And it is because of these other sickness these items have been brought to the ministry as a form of support,” he said.

Commenting on their expectation, he said “Our expectation is to make sure that these items get to the last mile, as Le 50,000 (new notes) was also provided by ChildFund for the transporting of the drugs.”

Receiving the items, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Mustapha Kabba, thanked ChildFund for such a support, which he said will go a long way.

Dr. Kabba underscored that “We’re faced with high infant and child mortality, as well as maternal mortality, but we are trying to reduce the figure dramatically.”

He said they need support in all areas-from human resource, logistic and drugs supply, “but what we received today from ChillFund will help to solve some of the problems in the ministry.”

He described the drugs as very essential ones, which are not easily found, and when they are found, they’re a bit expensive.

The Deputy Medical Officer assured ChildFund about a fair distribution of the supplies as they would have to map out a distribution metric in doing so.

In his brief statement, the Permanent Secretary in MOHS, Prince Cole thanked ChildFund for the support, adding that the donation was a demonstration by the organization to ensure the health of children is in better position.

The Deputy Director, Food and Nutrition, MOHS, Solade Pyne-Bailey also applauded what the child focused organisation has done, adding that “This will strengthen our Ministry, as the donated items will be used for it intended purpose.”