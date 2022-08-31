Chericoco Injects Life into Education in Kabala

SHARE

By Alhaji M. B. Jalloh

In support of human development, the APC Parliamentary Leader has reportedly covered payment for summer classes for pupils in Junior and Senior secondary levels in Kabala, Koinadugu district.

According to the report, classes are being conducted at the Ahmadiyya Muslim Agricultural Secondary School, since 15th August, 2022 and a good number of pupils in the township and its immediate environs have benefitted from the gesture.

Since the dawn of history, education has invariably been the cornerstone of man’s progress in all spheres of life – be they social, economic and political.

Good education is what guides and regulates our behaviors as humans. Also, it is education that makes man the superior being among the class of animals. Thus, no wonder the central point in all the messages of Allah’s Prophets and Messengers (peace be upon them) revolved around education, because the divine aim was to direct and guide mankind so that they would follow the path, which would culminate in the purification of the soul and betterment of the human behavior.

Therefore, the Leader of the Opposition APC, Honorable Chernor Ramadan Maju Bah, should be highly commended for his unwavering commitment to support school going children of various ages in an effort to equip them for their academic pursuit, and give them tools that will help them to unlock their potentials and become better citizens.

This commendable gesture of the Honorable Chernor M. Bah should serve as an inspiration for both politicians and philanthropists across the country.

A leader who prioritizes education is the kind of leader Sierra Leone is yearning and craving for today. As things stand, it is only ‘quality education’ that will effectively take Sierra Leoneans out of the abyss of abject poverty and make them people of better understanding of what it means to be a good citizen.

Therefore, the Honorable deserves an accolade for the tremendous impact he is leaving on this very important section of the population.

May Allah reward him immensely for a job well done.