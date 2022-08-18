CHAN: Sierra Leone duo assign for Ghana and Nigeria clash

By: Sahr Morris Jr in UK

Sierra Leonean duo; Prince Kai Saquee and Sanusie Rashid have been appointed by the African Football governing body; CAF to serve as Match Commissioner and Referee Assessor respectively while Christiana Baah works as COVID-19 Officer.

Ghana will host Nigeria at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday, August 28, 2022 in what will be a tough first-leg encounter and has been scheduled to kick off at 16:00GMT.

Meanwhile, Benin referee, Issa Mouhamed has been appointed to take charge of the first leg.

“Issa Mouhamed from Benin will officiate Ghana’s Championship of African Nations (CHAN) 1st leg qualifier against Nigeria at the Cape Coast stadium.

“He will be assisted by compatriots, Eric Ayimavo Ayamr Ulrich (Assistant I), Koudogbo Augustin Augustin Kougbemede (Assistant) and Dedjinnanchi Tanisla Ahomlanto Dedjinnanchi (Fourth referee),” part of a release from the Ghana FA has said today.

Ghana’s Black Galaxies after missing the last three editions of the CHAN tournament are determined to overcome Nigeria to seal qualification to next year’s tournament in Algeria.