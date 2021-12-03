CGSL to train stakeholders on Cybersecurity Crime Act,Right to Access Information Act

December 3, 2021

On the 3rd and 4th December, 2021 Chozen Generation Sierra Leone (CGSL) will train 50 young people – journalists, bloggers and youth activists – on the recently passed Cybersecurity and Crime Act 2021 and the Right to Access Information Act 2013.

Francis Sowa (PhD), a seasoned media expert with over ten years’ experience as a lecturer, consultant and digital rights advocate will facilitate the training sessions at the newly constructed Freetown City Council Conference Hall, Wallace Johnson Street, Freetown.

Representatives from the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists, the Sierra Leone Reporters Union, Women in the Media Sierra Leone, Sierra Leone Promoters Union (bloggers) and youth activists will gain knowledge on Freedom of Expression, Access to Information, Internet Freedom, Digital Rights and Cyber-security, Understanding the Cyber-Security and Crime Act 2021 and the effective use of same and Introduction to Digital Rights Advocacy among others.

This training will climax the organization’s drive to continue strengthening the capacity of journalists, bloggers and youth activists on digital rights reporting and advocacy in Sierra Leone.

Chozen Generation Sierra Leone is one of 13 entities from the African continent to secure a grant from the Collaboration on International ICT Policy in East and Southern Africa (CIPESA) to continue its digital right advocacy in Sierra Leone in the context of the African Digital Rights Fund.