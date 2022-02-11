37.2 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, February 11, 2022
Canned cocktails get the spotlight in new Super Bowl ad

The commercial, an homage to/parody of Apple’s “Here’s to the crazy ones” campaign, is a love letter to the “lazy” ones: People who walk their dogs on a treadmill, use sprinklers to wash their cars and drink pre-mixed cocktails out of cans. The spot features a variety of Cutwater Spirits mixed drinks, like vodka mules, lime margaritas and tiki rum mai tais.

It’s the first national Super Bowl commercial for Cutwater, and the first national spirits ad for Anheuser-Busch during the big game. (Last year, Anheuser-Busch ran regional Super Bowl ads in seven markets for Cutwater).

For Anheuser-Busch, the spot is a way to draw attention to its offerings as the buzzy canned cocktail market heats up.

“The goal of this campaign is to grow national awareness for Cutwater,” Fabricio Zonzini, president of the company’s Beyond Beer unit, told CNN Business. He added that “Cutwater Spirits is…

concord.web

