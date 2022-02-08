Canada truckers: Protesters block access to major border crossing as tensions ramp up over Covid-19 rules

Further threatening supply chain disruptions , protests also blocked traffic overnight Monday at the Coutts access point between Alberta and Montana, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said. That crossing partially reopened Tuesday afternoon, with vehicles able to cross into Canada but large commercial vehicles heading to the US asked to use the Aden, Del Bonita and Carway crossings to avoid delays, the RCMP Alberta tweeted

