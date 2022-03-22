38.2 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

Canada mosque: Hatchet-wielding attacker at Canada mosque charged for possible hate-motivated attack, police say

By concord.web
0
45

The charges against Mohammad Moiz Omar, a 24-year-old Mississauga resident, include assault with a weapon; administering noxious substance with intent to endanger life or cause bodily harm; possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; utter threat to cause death or bodily harm; carrying concealed weapon; and mischief to religious property, according to the release.

The attempted attack took place Saturday around 7 a.m. local time at Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre during the dawn prayer of Fajr, police said. The mosque said in a Facebook post the suspect who walked in was also armed with “numerous other sharp edged weapons.”

Noonrani Sairally, who’s been attending the mosque for more than a decade, told CNN Monday he heard a noise about seven to 10 minutes after the congregation started morning prayers.

“I heard a hissing noise over the sound system followed by a scream and when I…

Read more…

Previous articleUkraine war: Belarusian dissidents fight against Russia in Ukraine
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved