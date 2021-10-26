22.5 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Can Lego help save Singapore’s coral reefs?

By concord.web
Singapore is home to a third of the world’s diversity of coral species – a staggering amount for a tiny country.

Coral reefs protect the world’s coastlines, are home to thousands of fishes and are a vital part of the underwater ecosystem.

However, issues like land reclamation and coastal development have caused Singapore’s reefs to deplete over the decades.

But a group of scientists from the National University of Singapore are trying to change this – with Lego blocks.

Video by Yvette Tan and Joshua Lim.

concord.web

