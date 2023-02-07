Calls to ban 24hour energy drink in Sierra Leone

While the Guinean government through the ministry of Trade, Industry and Small and Medium – Sized Enterprised has issued a directive to all Regional Inspectors, Prefectural and Municipal Directors of Trade, Industry and SMEs to seize, withdraw and destroy all 24hours energy drinks in the commercial circuit throughout the national territory,some concerned Sierra Leoneans have called on the government to investigate the product and subsequeltly place a ban on it circulation.

“The influx of energy drinks in Sierra Leone poses serious health threat to the youth population.We are proud of the Guinean Government for taking the right decision and we are calling on the Government of Sierra Leone to do the same,” said Mohamed Kamara,a concerned citizen.

The Guinean authority accused the company that produces the said drinks of commercial fraud Pursuant to Article 3 of Law L/003/AN/ of 04 July 2021, on Control of Food, Goods and Food Service.

The Guinean authority indicted the clandestine company behind the production of the “24 hours Energy drink” hiding behind an America Company named ‘SABEV’ to deceive the public with substandard and contaminated drinks.

“24 hours Energy (production date December to the present day, volume 330 ml and 500 ml) belonging to the American Beverages Company (SABEV) Sarl and in view of the inspection report dated January 04, 2023,” the statement reads.

The government called on all Guineans to stop buying and consuming the drink and encourage all local and regional authorities to join the fight and protect the uninformed public.

The said energy drink is huge circulation in Sierra Leone and the authorities are doing nothing about it.

However,according to the company’s representative in Sierra Leone,the 24hours energy drink they produce here has been certified by Standards Bureau and that it poses no health hazards.