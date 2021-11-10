Businessman testifies in UNIMAK murder matter

November 10, 2021

By Yusufu S. Bangura

The third prosecution witness,Ivan Johnson (businessman),has testified against Elizabeth Mande Judith Kanu, who was alleged to have murdered Sonia Mary Thomas at the University of Makeni.

The witness testified before Magistrate Sahr Kekure of Pademba Road Court No.1 on Monday 8 November, 2021.

This was the fifth time the accused, Elizabeth Mande Judith Kanu, had appeared before the court on one count of murder contrary to law.

According to the Police charge sheet, it was alleged that the accused on Monday 6th September, 2021, murdered Sonia Mary Thomas at Fatima Hostel, UNIMAK Campus in Makeni.

Led in evidence by State Counsel O.V Robin Mason, the witness Ivan Johnson said he knew the deceased who was her niece and also knew the accused in respect of the matter.

He recalled on the date in question and that around 8pm, his wife’s younger sister (Marion Thomas) received a call from Kaindeh who informed her that the deceased had an attack. Ivan Johnson added that after receiving the information from Kaindeh, they tried to call the same number but it was switched off.

The witness said during the morning hours of 7th September, 2021, Marion received several calls from unknown persons but it was only Kaindeh who later called and told them that Sonia Mary Thomas had passed away.

The witness explained that after receiving the information, he immediately travelled to Makeni. He said when he arrived at Makeni, he went directly to the police station where he was informed him that one Reverend Father John had already reported the matter and the remains of the deceased had been transferred from Holy Spirit to government hospital.

He narrated that the remains were later taken to the Connaught Mortuary in Freetown for postmortem, and on the 8th September he witnessed the deceased’s postmortem examination conducted by Dr. Simeone Owizz Koroma.

He said at the end of the postmortem, a copy of the cause of death certificate and the remains of the deceased were handed over to them for burial. But that he later made statement at CID headquarter on the said matter.

During cross examination by Lawyer J.M Jengo on behalf of the accused, the witness said he was not present in Makeni where the alleged incident took place.

The witness said all what he said was explained to him by the police.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Kekura remanded the accused and adjourned the matter to Monday 15th November, 2021.