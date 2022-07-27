Businessman, labourer granted 200m bail over alleged theft

By Jeneba A Conteh

38-year -old Ibrahim Kamara, a Labourer and Abdulai Kamara, a businessman, who made their first appearance before Magistrate Sahr Kekura of the Pademba Road Court No.1 in Freetown, have been granted 200m bail for an alleged theft.

Both accused were standing trial on two count charges to wit larceny contrary to Section 2 of the Larceny Act, 1916 and receiving stolen goods contrary to Section 33 (1) of the Larceny Act 1916.

According to the charge sheet, it was alleged that on a date unknown between Saturday 1st January 2022 and Thursday 16th June 2022, at the Queen Elizabeth II Quay, Cline Town, in Freetown did steal seventy-five pairs of Jordan foot wear, eight pairs of brown and black timberland boots and other items, all to the total value of eight- four million and fifty thousand Leones (84,050,000), property of Mohamed Juma Barrie and Abdul Karim Mansaray.

The second accused person, Abdulai Kamara,received six million seven hundred and fifty thousand Leones (6,750,000), property of Mohamed Juma Bah, Knowing same to have been stolen.

The charges were read and explained to the accused persons, who were unrepresented, pleaded not guilty.

However, Magistrate Kekura granted both accused persons bail in the sum of one hundred thousand Leones each or one surety in like sum.

He ordered that the surety must be resident and should be elderly and responsible citizen and should produce employment letter including identity card of the said institution.

It was also ordered the surety should also have a recommendation letter from any clergy from either of the denominations in Sierra Leone that he or she is part of or the two congregations and that bail to be approved by the Deputy Assistant Registrar.