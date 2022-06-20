Businessman imprisoned over alleged wounding with intent

By Jeneba A Conteh

Amadu Jalloh, a businessman who made his first appearance before Magistrate Peter Brima Gogra of Pademba Road Court No.6 in Freetown has been sent to jail on three count charges.

The accused is facing charges for intentionally wounding and assaulting one Ishmail Conteh on Wednesday 8th June 2022 at Lamina Sankoh Street in Freetown. The charges were read and explained to the accused person with No plea taken.

Jalloh appeared before Magistrate Gogra on three count charges to wit wounding with intent contrary to section 18 of the offences against the person Act 1861, Wounding contrary to section 20 of the offences against the person Act 1861 and Assault occasioning actual bodily harm contrary to section 47 of the offences against the person Act 1861.

Leding evidence by Deputy Superintendent of police Eric A Deen Prosecution witness number one Ishmail Conteh, an apprentice, recognized the accused person and recalled what happened between him and the accused.

Conteh, the complainant said at 12am, the accused met him sitting on a table and asked him to vacate from the table after telling him he was resting. This encounter between Conteh and the accused culminated into argument leading the accused to hit him with a stick on his head which made him unconscious.

The accused person was not represented. So Magistrate Gogra sent the accused to the male correctional center in Freetown and adjourned the matter to the 23rd June, 2022.