Businessman granted 100m bail for alleged fraud

By Jeneba A Conteh

30-year -old Emmanuel Israel Simbo, a businessman at Cars Tianity, made his first appearance before Magistrate Sahr Kekura of the Pademba Road Court No.1 in Freetown

He was before the court on one count charge to wit obtaining money by false pretenses contrary to section 32 (1) of the Larceny Act 1916

According to the charge sheet, on a date unknown between 1st to 30th November 2021, at Guaranty Trust Bank, Cline Town branch, the accused obtained the sum of eighty Million Leones(80,000,000) from Anthony Koroma on behalf of Sarah Sawyer Bongay by falsely pretending that he will buy and supply eight hundred 800 bags of cement, knowing same to be false

The charge was read and explained to the accused person and he pleaded not guilty

Counsel representing the accused person, A.P Conteh, applied for bail for and on behalf of the accused person.

He submitted that the accused is a Sierra Leonean resident within the jurisdiction and that he has reliable sureties who were willing and ready to enter into recognisance on his behalf.

He noted that he will not interfere with prosecution witness or witnesses.

However, Magistrate Kekura granted the accused person bail in the sum of One hundred million Leones or one surety in like sum and that the surety must be resident in the Western Area.

He said the surety must be elderly and responsible citizen and that he or she should produce valid identity card depicting his or her address in Freetown.

He said the bail must be approved by the Deputy Assistant Registrar.

Matter adjourned to the 7th June 2022 for further hearing.