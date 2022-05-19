22.9 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, May 20, 2022
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

Bush condemns Putin’s invasion of ‘Iraq’ instead of Ukraine

By concord.web
0
195

Former US president George W Bush has accidently condemned Vladimir Putin’s invasion of “Iraq”, before correcting himself by saying he was talking about Ukraine.

Mr Bush made the gaffe during a speech at an event in Dallas, Texas, where he was talking about the importance of fair elections.

He said, “the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq… I mean of Ukraine”.

Mr Bush was president during the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 over weapons of mass destruction that were never found.

Blair Bush memo on Iraq emerges

Bush memoir confesses Iraq regret

Timeline: Iraq War

Read more…

Previous articleBoris Johnson, UK Prime Minister, faces no further action over Downing Street ‘partygate’ scandal
Next articleFood price relief? Indonesia lifts palm oil export ban
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved