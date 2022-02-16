Building contractor testifies in alleged vehicle theft matter

By Jeneba A Conteh

Abdul Rahman Sesay, a building contractor, has on Monday testified before Magistrate Sahr Kekura of the Pademba Road Court No 1 in an alleged $47,000 vehicle theft matter.

The accused persons- Ishmeal Kainaneh and Mohamed Bangura made their second appearance before the court on two counts charges of conspiracy and larceny.

They were accused of conspiring with other unknown persons to steal one Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle with registration number ALL 333, valued forty seven thousand United States Dollars, equivalent to (le540, 500,000/00),property of Abdul Rahman Sesay.

ASP Christian Davis Cole led the witness in his evidence in chief.

The witness recognized both accused persons, referring to one of them as his private driver. He said on the 24th December last year, he told the accused to take the vehicle to the Sierra Leone Roads Authority, Kissy Dockyard, where he normally packed, and on the next day, Abdul, his auto mechanic, informed him the first accused had stolen the vehicle.

After cross examining the witness, defense counsel, Lawyer Sidney Campbell, applied for bail on behalf of the second accused, saying that he believes in the merit of his defense.

But Magistrate Sahr Kekura refused to grant the accused persons bail and remanded them in prison whiles adjourning the matter to 22nd February, 2022.