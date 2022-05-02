25 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, May 2, 2022
Buffett says Berkshire’s success is more about being ‘sane’ than ‘smart”

By concord.web
0
147

Buffett simply said that the Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) strategy is all about making rational decisions and investing for the long haul.
“It’s not because we’re smart. It’s because we’re sane,” Buffett said during the meeting of Berkshire (BRKA) investors.

Buffett brushed off compliments from one questioner about how he times the stock market so well. Buffett said that he never really knows what stocks or the economy will do in the short-term.

He also joked that his bullish bets on the market often look bad at first, saying that he spent a big portion of his net worth in 2008 during the Great Recession buying stocks at “a terrible time … a really dumb time.” Berkshire made investments in Goldman Sachs (GS) and General Electric (GE), among other blue chips, before the market finally bottomed in March 2009.

“We have never timed anything,” Buffett said, adding that the success of the…

Read more…

concord.web

