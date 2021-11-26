BSL appeals against Industrial Court ruling

November 26, 2021

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

Bank of Sierra Leone has appealed against the decision of the Industrial and Social Division Court which had ruled against the Bank for wrongful dismissal of one of their former employees, Patrick Massaquoi, a security guard .

Justice Fyn told the appellant and his lawyer that they should file their synopsis and all other relevant authorities on or before the 5th December 2021 and for the appellant 15th December to the respondent.

The former security guard filed a suit against the Bank of Sierra Leone after he felt aggrieved that he was wrongfully dismissed and Justice Sengu Koroma presided over the said matter between the bank and the security guard.

In his February 1st, 2020 ruling, Justice Sengu Koroma stated that the then defendant, Bank of Sierra Leone, was liable to the plaintiff for wrongful dismissal and a payment plan was reached at in respect of damages for the wrongful dismissal of the former security guard.

Justice Sengu Koroma ordered that the bank pays monies to the plaintiff which includes leave rate pay for two years, annual leave allowance and termination of service, salary, backlog salary and service benefits amounting to over Le 66,000,00

The action was initiated by Massaquoi in a complaint letter dated 25th June, 2019,to the Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MLSS), claiming that he had been wrongfully dismissed by the bank.

The MLSS invited both parties to a conciliation meeting, but no settlement was reached at and the ministry referred the matter to the Industries Division of the High Court.

The matter was adjourned 11th January, 2022.