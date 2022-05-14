Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia has been extended by a month, Russian state news reports

Leaving a hearing Friday in the Khimki court, she was handcuffed, wearing an orange hooded pullover with her head down, an Associated Press photo shows.
An official from the US Embassy was able to talk with Griner on the sidelines of her hearing Friday morning, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.
“The officer was able to confirm that Brittney Griner is doing as well as can be expected under what can only be described as exceedingly difficult circumstances,” Price said on a briefing call Friday.