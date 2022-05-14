Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia has been extended by a month, Russian state news reports

Griner, who the US government has said is being wrongfully detained , now can be held in pretrial detention at least until June 18, a court in Khimki outside Moscow ruled Friday, TASS reported, citing the court’s press service.

Leaving a hearing Friday in the Khimki court, she was handcuffed, wearing an orange hooded pullover with her head down, an Associated Press photo shows.

An official from the US Embassy was able to talk with Griner on the sidelines of her hearing Friday morning, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

“The officer was able to confirm that Brittney Griner is doing as well as can be expected under what can only be described as exceedingly difficult circumstances,” Price said on a briefing call Friday.

Supporters including Griner’s family and the WNBA have vigorously advocated for her release, with some expressing concerns Russia would use Griner as a political…

