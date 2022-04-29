British Virgin Islands Premier and Port Authority Director arrested on drug and money laundering charges in Miami

Premier Andrew Alturo Fahie and BVI Ports Authority Managing Director Oleanvine Pickering Maynard were arrested at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, the affidavit says. Maynard’s son Kadeem Stephan Maynard was also arrested, it says.

Fahie and the Maynards are being held on charges of conspiracy to import 5 kilograms or more of cocaine and conspiracy to launder money, the affidavit says.

CNN has been unable to determine if any of them have attorneys.

The affidavit alleges that beginning on or about October 16, 2021, a confidential source with the US Drug Enforcement Administration had several meetings with “a group of self-proclaimed Lebanese Hezbollah operatives … who stated that they had business ties to South Florida and the Middle East.” Those meetings took place on the Island of Tortola in the British Virgin Islands, the complaint alleges.

