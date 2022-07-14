British High Commissioner hosts Tourism Minister

By Ishmael Dumbuya

The British High Commissioner to Sierra Leone, Lisa Chesney, has on Tuesday 12th July,hosted the Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Memunatu Pratt, at the High Commissioner’s residence, Hill Station in Freetown.

The engagement was used to deliberate on issues relating to the two countries’ diplomatic, bilateral relations and development initiatives.

The engagement attracted private sector development adviser of the British High Commission, Christina Toepell and other staff of the commission.

Lisa Chesnsey acclaimed President Julius Maada Bio for championing issues of women on the world stage, a step she said many leaders across the world were frightened to take.

She was impressed by Sierra Leone for going beyond what was happening in the sub-region and take decision as an independent state.

She also commended Minister Pratt for the many developmental treads in the Tourism Ministry under her leadership.

The Minister of Tourism, Memunatu Pratt explained the many good things Sierra Lone was enjoying, ranging from religious tolerance to women involvement in politics and development of the nation.

She appreciated the work of the British Commission in Sierra Leone and called for support to the Tourism Ministry.

She expanded on the timely reforms and the many programmes and activities executed by the Ministry including the just concluded Tourism Parliamentary Governance Conference that took the whole of parliament to Bo

She cited the Ministry’s eco-tourism and domestic tourism drives which she said have generated dividend.

Minister Pratt disclosed that she has been appointed by UNWTO (United Nations World Tourism Organisation) to chair the global forum for women in tourism which she maintained was aimed at sharing the Sierra Leonean involvement in women empowerment on the global stage.