British High Commission on the spotlight, accused of flouting labour law

The British High Commission in Sierra Leone has failed to reply to an email sent by Concord Times requesting clarifications on a litany of allegations brought against the Commission by some aggrieved anonymous insiders.

According to diplomatic sources, who preferred anonymity, the Commission initially refused to implement provisions contained in the Labour Gazette published in September 2020 and is currently refusing outright to honor the Supplemental Labour Gazette published in October 2021, authorizing all foreign missions and international Non-Governmental Organisations to pay 30 percent of annual gross salary leave allowance to local staff.

According to sources, the Commission has refused to implement the provisions in the Supplemental Gazette despite repeated calls for the provisions to be effected.

“Whilst they [High Commission] have honored the provisions on conditions of services contained in the September 2020 document, they have refused to honor the allowances provided for, in the October 2020 gazette. They claim, even government is not implementing it,” sources told Concord Times.

It is claimed that the Commission’s Legal Adviser, Roland Wright Esq, have given a legal opinion on the issue, advising that the said payment should be effected because it is what the law says but the mission has refused.

“If it is not implemented by the Government, it does not take away the fact that it is a law. The British High Commission shouldn’t be seen flouting legal provisions on such simple and unacceptable excuses,” said a former diplomat who preferred to remain anonymous.

